Police looking for mail thief who was caught on security camera

Police are on the hunt for a mail thief after an Aberdeen apartment building was broken into this week.

Linda Eyzenga, resident manager at Glynnwood Terrace on Hugh Allan Drive, said video surveillance shows a man approaching the building at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

“A suspect we have on camera pried open the front door with a crowbar,” she said. “Within no time, he was in.”

Eyzenga said the video shows the burglar scoping out a hallway to make sure he was alone before going to work on the mailboxes with a second crowbar.

“He then decided to take every person’s mail,” she said. “He left the fliers.”

Eyzenga said the video shows the thief stuffing his loot into a plastic bag before fleeing in a dark-coloured SUV.

After the theft was discovered, Eyzenga called police.

“It looks like they have an idea who this could be,” she said. “Especially by the way he did the crime, they have an idea.”

Anybody with information on the identity of the thief is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.