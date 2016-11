Kamloops Mounties are at 1309 Sunshine Court in Dufferin on Monday morning, where they have erected crime-scene tape as they probe a vehicle that matches the description of a vehicle of interest in connection to Friday’s hit and run death of 16-year-old Jennifer Gatey.

The vehicle, a black, two-door Jeep, is parked in the driveway of the home, with a tarp over the front passenger side.

More to come . . .