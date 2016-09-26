Police surround downtown Kamloops home after report of handgun in area

Kamloops Mounties have surrounded a house at 146 Columbia St. downtown on Monday afternoon following reports of a person in the area with a handgun.

As of 2:30 p.m., police were focusing on a house, using a bullhorn to urge a person inside to come out.

“Come out with your hands up and nobody will get hurt,” has been the refrain as seven officers train their pistols on the house, which is directly across from St. Ann’s Academy.

Another officer has an assault rifle, while a police dog is also on the scene.

Some residents of neighbouring homes have not been able to get to the properties while the police operation continues.

KTW called St. Ann’s to ask if a lockdown has been implemented. The school declined to discuss what was happening in light of the incident across the street.

More to come . . .