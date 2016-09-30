UPDATE: Police officer, civilians inured in downtown crash

Civilians and a police officer are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a collision in a downtown Kamloops intersection on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Seymour Street at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

“The officer as well as some people in the [other] vehicle are being treated for non life threatening injuries and the matter is still under investigation at this point,” RCMP Cpl. Cheryl Bush said.

Bush said investigators are still working to determine who was at fault and whether or not the police vehicle had its lights and sirens activated at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.