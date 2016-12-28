Police warn drivers to remove garage remotes

RCMP are reminding automobile owners everywhere in B.C. to remove remote control garage door openers and valuables from inside of your vehicle when locking up for the night.

The reminder comes after garage door remote controls were used by thieves to commit three break and enters into homes in the Fraser Valley.

“We believe suspects used remote controlled garage door openers, left in the vehicles overnight, to gain access into the garages,” said Constable Lorelei Jeffery of the Chilliwack RCMP.

“In one instance, individual(s) entered the home, stole the keys to the family vehicle, then stole the vehicle.”