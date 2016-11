My poppy is rooted in politics and pain

Editor:

A century ago, Canada’s best, each one imbue with youthful zest, marched away on a desperate quest, which pinned this poppy on my chest.

Huddling together in sodden trenches; hands aching from impulsive fist clenches; inhaling death’s unforgettable stenches: Canadians I never met, to whom I owe a debt, lest I forget.

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon