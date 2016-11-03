Poppy sales resume ahead of Remembrance Day

Demand for poppies in November can ebb and flow with world events but Clarence Schneider isn’t going to run out before Nov. 11.

Several months ago, the head of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 52’s poppy campaign ordered an even 100,000 of the symbols of sacrifice. They will adorn everything from the lapels of dresses and blazers to the jackets of children.

And, of course, everyone will need to purchase at least a second one due to their penchant for falling out.

“I like to start with 100,000,” Scheider said.

“I’ve got lots out there.”

Sales increased last year with the recent shooting death of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo.

The poppies are located at about 500 shops in the region, ranging from shopping malls to convenience stores, and will be emptied to find change as well as the odd bill ranging up to $100.

Volunteers based out of the office on St. Paul Street collect money for the campaign.

“Kamloops is a very generous community and always raises upwards of $40,000 in the past several years,” said local legion president Craig Thompson.

“I know Canadians appreciate what vets have done for them. It’s the one time of year Canadians can show that appreciation.”

Money raised goes to a national trust fund, where distribution for veterans’ aid is strictly regulated.

Thompson said there is a small amount of money available to local legions for ad hoc requests.

“A veteran who is down and out or needs some help comes to us and says ‘I’ve got a good job opportunity and I need a pair of work boots and a bus pass.’

“We can help him out.”