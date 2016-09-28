Post-debate: MLA hopefuls weigh in on Trump vs. Clinton

Monday’s presidential debate between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was the most-watched presidential debate in history.

Nielson said 84-million Americans watched it on 13 TV channels in the U.S. Many more watched on other devices and listened in on radio — in the U.S. and around the world.

Two more debates will be held — on Oct. 9 and Oct. 19.

KTW asked those wishing to be MLA in the May 2017 provincial election for their thoughts:

KAMLOOPS-NORTH THOMPSON

Mike Grenier (seeking Liberal nomination):

“I’d love to see, instead of bashing each other over the head like a Punch and Judy show, constructive ideas for the United States. Tell us what you’re going to do to better the people of the U.S. It strikes me personalities are getting in the way of good ideas.”

Steven Puhallo ((seeking Liberal nomination):

“I think you saw a very dignified, professional woman who was well-prepared and kept her poise against a rhetoric-based candidate who tried to talk over her. I think Hillary Clinton showed a lot of class.”

Peter Milobar (seeking Liberal nomination):

“Didn’t watch. Was busy at UBCM.”

Dan Hines (Green candidate):

“What I find really fascinating about the Trump campaign is he can say anything he wants to say. He was making up statistics last night [Monday] and it doesn’t seem to stick to him when people call him on it. I haven’t seen anything like that in Canada.

“I think we’re still pretty good about being truthful when we speak. Of course everyone uses the stats to their own purpose, but at least those statistics have some basis in reality.”

Barb Nederpel (NDP candidate):

“That Trump persona — the arrogance, the bullying, the misogyny — that doesn’t resonate with me, so I find it really difficult to watch.

“It’s not actually a debate in my mind. It’s entertainment.

“Perhaps the second or third debate, when he gets a little more experience under his belt, maybe he will improve.”

Peter Kerek (Communist candidate):

“Trump’s points on NAFTA and the TPP continue to be his only strong policy positions.

“These have been terrible agreements for working class North Americans in general. Overall, he failed to pound Clinton on the contradictions of her positions, but that’s not an easy line of argument for him to follow given his own flip-flopping and false statements.

“Those who are considered swing voters likely made up their minds a while ago about these two candidates, as they are quite dissimilar in personality and style, so it’s not likely that there a substantial number of swing voters for whom these debates will matter.

“There would have needed to be something outstanding to occur at one of these debates in order to make a difference at the polls and that didn’t happen.”

KAMLOOPS-SOUTH THOMPSON

Nancy Bepple (seeking NDP nomination):

“I would say that Hillary stuck to the facts and Donald Trump didn’t leave his message. I don’t think anything new was said.”

Donovan Cavers (Green candidate):

“Any American thinking of voting for Donald Trump after that needs to seriously give their head a shake. I wouldn’t vote for either of them, but I’m glad Clinton won.”

Beat Klossner (Communist candidate):

“I don’t think that the debate will make a big difference for Clinton.

“Trump’s rants, although making little sense to many of us, appeal to his audience and they will eat it up. That’s exactly why they are fans of his.

“To his crowd, it seems unimportant what the message is, but that it appeals to their feelings of frustration, anger, etc.

“So, even though Clinton ‘won’ the debate, I have a feeling that Trump will the one gaining from it. He was able to be ‘Trump’ all the way; therefore keeping his current support and possibly adding more supporters.”

Todd Stone (MLA and Liberal candidate)

Did not respond to KTW question.