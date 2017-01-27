Post-season date? Storm, Wranglers play in home-and-home this weekend

It’s looking a lot like a playoff preview.

The Kamloops Storm (18-15-1-5) and the 100 Mile House Wranglers (21-9-3-5) are set to clash in a home-and-home series this weekend and, with both clubs in the final stretch of the regular season, it’s starting to look a lot like a preview to a Doug Birks divisional semifinal.

“We’ve been looking at situations for the last month from that perspective,” head coach Ed Patterson told KTW.

“It’s just a matter of getting some guys back healthy and getting the right mentality in our dressing room. Sometimes, you win some games, you lose some games . . . we don’t care where we start, if it’s home, away, second, third or whatever, we’re just looking at the playoffs as [part of] our season.”

Puck drop at Memorial Arena on Friday is 7:35 p.m.

The Storm are third in the Doug Birks Division, eight points back of the Wranglers and 11 behind the division-leading Chase Heat (25-10-1-2).

With eight games remaining for Kamloops on the 2017-2018 season slate, it’s hard to imagine the club entering the playoffs as anything but the No. 3 seed.

The same goes for the fourth-place Revelstoke Grizzlies (16-21-0-1) who, nine points behind the Storm, seemed destined for a playoff battle against the eventual division leaders.

But much is still up for grabs between the Wranglers and the Heat.

Just three points separated the clubs in their fight for No. 1 heading into Friday.

The result will weigh heavily on the Storm’s fortunes. Against 100 Mile House this season, Kamloops has three wins and three losses, one of each result coming in overtime. Each club has scored 18 goals in the head-to-head matchup.

Against the Heat, however, the numbers aren’t quite as rosy.

Kamloops has won just twice in seven meetings against Chase this season and has been outscored 29 to 21.

They lost to the Heat on Wednesday night, 2-1.

Still, Patterson said he has no preference for opponent.

In the locker room, players are keeping an eye on the standings.

“You totally look at who’s in front of you and who you can expect to play,” said captain Keaton Gordon, before turning his attention to potential playoff series against the Wranglers or the Heat.

“I think either team is beatable if we stick to our game plan.”

The Storm have not put their best foot forward in 2017. Entering Friday’s action, they have lost six of their last 10 games and have just one win in the new year.

Part of the problem is the club’s abysmal road record — at 7-8-0-5, it hasn’t found much success away from Memorial Arena at any point this season and, with six of nine January games on the road, it has been a tough month.

“We just need to follow our game plan a little bit better and I think pucks will start going our way,” Gordon said.

“You’ve got to bear down in your defensive zone and stick to the gameplan on getting the puck out. Our breakouts need to be executed. Stuff like that needs to be perfected before playoffs.”

As has been the case all season, experience has factored into results. Gordon said last year’s Storm roster — which was in much the same position in January — was more consistent because of its veteran presence. This year’s group, on the other hand, might be more talented.

He’s hoping they can use this weekend to get a leg up on a potential post-season opponent.

“You look at the weaker players on teams and you try to expose them,” he said.

“If we can continue to play well together, I think we’ll go far in the playoffs.”