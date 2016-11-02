Potter play at Sagebrush

It’s nearly impossible to live in England and not be a Harry Potter fan. So, when U.K. actor Joseph Maudsley had the opportunity to play not one, but upwards of 100 of the franchise’s most recognizable characters, he got on board.

Maudsley, alongside James Percy, will bring J.K. Rowling’s infamous wizarding world to a Kamloops stage Thursday during the Canadian tour of the two-man play Potted Potter — The Unauthorized Harry Experience.

The sold-out show condenses all seven books into a humorous 70-minute parody, told by two characters who love the stories as much as the actors who play them.

“You grow up with it in the U.K.,” Maudsley said. “It’s there immediately on your doorstep. I think it would be difficult if someone wasn’t a fan to do it because it would just look like they were making fun of it. Because we are such big fans, we are celebrating the work, celebrating these characters.”

Percy plays Harry Potter and Maudsley plays every other character, which seems nearly impossible if you are familiar with Rowling’s 3,000-page series. Condensing each segment into 10 minutes seems just as challenging, but Maudsley promises the show covers all the major plot points and nods to the subtle ones. Its fast-paced nature requires constant costume changes on his part, funny voices, many wigs and props.

His favourite character is as infamous as the lead: Voldemort, Maudsley said, is just misunderstood.

“It’s great to play that character,” he said. “It’s not me playing it. He takes over my body and makes me say these words and do these movements. It’s great because we’ve got a script, but we’re able to improvise and interact with the audience. We get the audience involved so the show is different every night.”

The actors have been touring for the past couple years — Maudsley was hired by the production ahead of its U.S. tour — but London-based creators Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner brought the first version of Potted Potter to the stage more than 10 years ago. The franchise has seen a resurgence since the last film was released in 2011.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a London theatre production dubbed the eighth Harry Potter tale, debuted in the summer. The script was also published, almost 10 years after the final book was released. Living up to the Potter legacy — and expectations of fans — hasn’t been a factor for Maudsley.

“I think its nice in a way that we aren’t competing with Harry Potter,” he said. “We’ve not really got to live up to anything because we’re not coming in with the next piece or we’re not saying we’re doing it in a different way. We’re just massive fans like everyone watching it. We’re just celebrating what’s already happened.”

Potted Potter shows Thursday at Sagebrush Theatre. It starts at 7:30 p.m.