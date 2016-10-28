Pottery sale returns Nov. 5

There’s a process when Michelle Finlayson picks out a handmade mug. First, she’ll pick each one up, testing its weight and the feeling of her fingers on the handle.

“Once you feel a certain handle and weight, you know it feels good,” she said.

Finlayson, a member of the Thompson Valley Potters guild, said because of variations in handmade pottery, even mugs that look alike will have variations in how they sit in the hand. The key is to find the mug that feels just right for each person. In addition to a mix of bowls, kitchen wares and other usable pieces, Finlayson specializes in mugs with larger-than-average handles. The extra room is good for men with larger hands, she explains, but also appeals to tea drinkers.

“Lots of tea drinkers like to put their hands on the mug instead of just holding onto the handles so they can feel the heat,” she said.

Beyond weight, there are also colour variations. Finlayson’s preferred shade of blue can run from a light, oceanic green to inky navy with hints of gold, while the amber colour she favours can be dark and rich or almost glittery in the right light.

“Even if you come to try to buy four mugs they’ll never be exactly the same,” she said. “They’re all a little different.”

Those variations and uniquenesses are one of the reasons she thinks handmade wares, like those she and other members of the potters’ guild will sell at their annual sale on Nov. 5, are once again gaining popularity. There’s also the personal touch that comes with meeting the person who made your object.

“One lady came to me one time and she said something to me that made me think, ‘Oh, I really want to do this.’ She said ‘I get up every morning and I look at your mug as I take my coffee and I think of you,’” Finlayson said. “And that’s pretty cool, somebody you don’t even know has this thing you made and they use it every single day and it’s something they love and they think of you.”

The sale is the group’s largest of the year, and features a mix of other handmade crafts. This year’s event will run at Desert Gardens, 540 Seymour St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.