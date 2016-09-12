Home Community Pounding the pavement for Parkinson’s awareness CommunityPeople Pounding the pavement for Parkinson’s awareness By Kamloops This Week - September 12, 2016 10 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter The Puhallo family, led by North Shore Business Improvement Association executive director Steven (at right with child on his shoulders), blazes the trail for all participants in Saturday’s annual Parkinson SuperWalk. The event raises money for research into Parkinson’s disease, a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement. It develops gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. In December 2013, at the age of 40, Puhallo was diagnosed with a mild form of early-onset Parkinson’s. With daily medication, he has been able to carry on with his daily life, which now includes a run for the B.C. Liberal nomination in Kamloops-North Thompson. Allen Douglas/KTW Roxy-is-a-6-yr-old-Therapy-Dog-with-St-Johns-Ambulance. Scarlet-Wright-cuddling-Gus-a-rescue-dog-up-for-adoption-at-Pommy-Country-Rescue. Therapy-Dog-Puck-is-a-Pomeranian. Walkers-Warming-Up. Catherine-McCurrach-9.