Pozzobon’s brain donated to researchers

Ty Pozzobon’s family has donated his brain to science.

The family of the 25-year-old bull rider, who was found dead in his home west of Merritt on Monday, made the announcement on Friday. Nucleus Bio — a research team based in Vancouver — came together with the Pozzobons to arrange the donation of Ty’s brain to researchers with a larger medical group working on concussions and traumatic brain injuries.

The decision to donate Ty’s brain was made in hopes of opening the door to a better understanding of that type of brain injury.

“We are grateful to be working with the Pozzobon family to better understand the underlying correlation between traumatic brain injury, concussions and depression that we understand Ty had been struggling with,” said Nucleus Bio representative Sandy Price.

“We are pursuing ground-breaking initiatives by working with leading experts, scientists, medical professionals and medical centres to advance the ability to image, diagnose and track traumatic brain injury through the cascade of events that may lead to chronic traumatic encephalopathy [CTE].”

In the hours after his death, Ty’s mother, Leanne, warned of the dangers of concussions like those sustained by her son.

“It’s important that people know about the implications of head injuries as a result of concussions,” Leanne said.

Speaking with KTW later in the week, family spokesperson Gail Joe said head injuries had taken their toll on Ty, prompting his mother’s warning.

“As positive and enthusiastic as Ty has been over the last couple months, he was just as troubled and depressed,” Joe said.

“You don’t want to realize or accept that there could be those kind of consequences. And those kind of consequences can happen so quickly.”

Merritt RCMP confirmed Ty’s death on Tuesday. The cause was not released, but is not considered to be suspicious. The investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

Ty was known for his kindness and infectious positivity. He was widely considered the best bull rider in Canada and was expected to challenge for a world title in 2017.

“What I will remember most about Ty is how he impacted so many lives,” said Joe, who knew Ty for 20 years.

“He was the most positive person ever. He made everybody feel great and happy. He was a giver.

“Not only was he a leader and high profile and successful in what he did, but he was a mentor to many young children, especially those children wanting to grow up and be bull riders.”

Throughout his professional career, Ty maintained his connection with his hometown despite being based in Texas during the U.S. bull-riding season. From 2013 to 2015, he and his family hosted the Ty Pozzobon Invitational in Merritt.

Pozzobon leaves behind Leanne, his father Luke, sister Amy, and wife Jayd. He had no children.

Ranked 23rd this season on the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) circuit, Ty had 14 career top 10 finishes on the circuit, with career earnings of more than $250,000. The eight-year pro was a regular at the Calgary Stampede, the Canadian Finals Rodeo and was the 2016 PBR Canada champion.

Ty was a four-time world finalist and finished fourth at the World PBR Finals in Las Vegas in November 2016. He won a national high school title in 2009 — he was a graduate of Merritt Secondary School — and was the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association rookie of the year in 2010.

According to the Merritt Herald, in December, Merritt city council was mulling the possibility of adding “Home of professional bull rider Ty Pozzobon” to the city’s three welcome signs.

Ty’s funeral service will be held at the Merritt Civic Centre —1950 Mamette Avenue — at 1 p.m. on Jan. 14.