Practise makes perfect at Royal Inland Hospital

One doctor put it this way to Heidi Coleman: “It’s better we practise on these dolls than your mother.”

“This really is a transformational gift,” Coleman, CEO of the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation, said yesterday at a show and tell day for the Rae Fawcett Simulation Centre.

The centre, which opened earlier this year in RIH’s new clinical-services building, is where technology and practise meet to advance health-care education.

Built to simulate a standard clinical room in every sense, from the monitors on the walls to the crash carts in the corners, the centre uses the dolls — in reality, highly computerized mannequins — to teach new procedures and educate hospital staff and medical students.

“This is such a great honour to have my name attached to this area,” said a teary-eyed Fawcett, whose donation of $1 million helped fund the simulation centre.“This will save lives.”

Interior Health’s simulation program started about seven years ago, then a program that involved a nurse and a doctor travelling to rural locales to provide training to health-care practitioners.

Four years ago, the Pritchard Simulation Centre opened at the Kelowna General Hospital. The Fawcett Centre opened a few months ago.

The open-space room features two simulation areas, one for pediatric patients and another for adults.

The centre also features a control room — where practitioners can be monitored and the situation controlled — and a debriefing area. The hope is RIH will be able to add an obstetrics mannequin.

“I think it’s incredibly useful because we get that ability to actually practise what we’re learning in the books,” said Karan D’Souza, a third-year UBC medical student who was part of an inter-disciplinary team trying to save a patient in a demonstration yesterday.

“Being put in that situation, even in a simulated situation a couple minutes ago, you actually feel the stress of that situation.”

As a code blue was announced over the intercom, the group got to work trying to revive an unconscious patient, led by second-year family practice resident Dr. Steve Reid.

D’Souza alternated doing chest compressions, while others administered drugs, intubated the patient and used a defibrillator to try to establish a pulse.

“When you put it all together and you’re at the bedside, that’s where the learning really takes place,” Reid said.

“This is 100 per cent authentic. This is exactly what it feels like when you’re at the bedside.”

For D’Souza, who has been in Kamloops for a little more than six months, simulations take place about once a month. He said they are increasingly used in the medical-school curriculum at UBC.

The feedback D’Souza has gained has been invaluable. At one point, he received advice on changing his stance and the way he was gripping instruments — something that may have gone unnoticed in a real emergency.

It helps, too, to experience uncommon scenarios in a low-risk environment.

“These situations aren’t common. We don’t get a lot of patients who code and require CPR, but these are practised skills,” he said.

“These are things you have to practise over and over again in order to be good at them. This provides us with that opportunity and you do take those skills over [to your work].

“You can talk about it, but you have to be able to put your hands on the materials and actually get going.

“When we do get those situations, it’s extremely important that we have this type of background, otherwise it can be difficult to be effective.”