Pre-payment for parking at Kamloops hospital already a headache

Editor:

Re: The Interior Health Authority’s decision to revert to pre-payment at the new parkade at Royal Inland Hospital.

On Friday, I went to RIH for an appointment. When I arrived at 9:30 a.m., I was met with a lineup of quite a number of people waiting to register for a parking space. There was a similar queue at the upper level registration spot. This caused angst for many, worrying they would be late for their appointment.

This price gouging is absolutely ridiculous.

The idea of estimating the time one expects to be in RIH is unfair as often it is not feasible to know how long one will be there. Recently I was told I should expect to be there for thee hours; in fact, I was there for more than four hours.

This was not my fault and, for many, there is quite a long walk to where they are going.

If this asinine method of paying is to continue, surely a pay station could be set up by admitting. However, this method of pre-paying for space in the old parkade was one of the frustrations, as well as the difficulty in finding a space.

The added stress of pre-paying for parking should be considered and a reasonable method of paying upon exit brought back, as road (or parking) rage can easily occur.

Residents had to put up with many delays while the parkade was being built and they shouldn’t be taken for a ride now.

Perhaps a different designer should be used for any further building plans, as it seems there were a number of mistakes made in constructing the multi-million-dollar parkade — including the fact there are only two elevators, both of which often don’t seem to work all the time.

Alison M. Patton

Kamloops