Prelim set for Kamloops murder suspect

A Kamloops man charged with murder in connection to a fatal stabbing in January outside a North Shore sushi restaurant will have a date set next month for a five-day preliminary hearing.

Eric Charlie has been in custody since January, when he was arrested on an unrelated breach charge. In March, he was charged with second-degree murder.

The 32-year-old is accused of stabbing John Southwell, 30, in the 400-block of Tranquille Road on Jan. 22.

Employees of Hatsuki Sushi told KTW the injured man briefly stumbled into their restaurant and asked for help before being rushed by ambulance to hospital.

Charlie had been released from prison two weeks before the stabbing.

On Jan. 8, a B.C. Supreme Court judge sentenced Charlie to a three-year probation term on a string of charges after he was prosecuted six times under a false name.

The Crown had been seeking a jail sentence of just under two years.

Lawyers will return to court on Oct. 17 to set a date for a five-day preliminary inquiry for Charlie on the murder charge.

Preliminary inquiries are hearings after which a provincial court judge determines whether there is enough evidence against an accused for a trial to take place in B.C. Supreme Court.