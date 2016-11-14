Preliminary inquiry begins for Kamloops man charged with murder

Two weeks of hearings for a 65-year-old Kamloops man facing a second-degree murder charge have begun.

Gordon Camille’s preliminary inquiry got underway in Kamloops provincial court on Monday, Nov. 14.

Camille was arrested and charged after Dennis Adolph’s lifeless body was found in a room at the 4 Seasons Motel in Valleyview on Jan. 26.

The nature of the relationship between Adolph, 49, and Camille has not been made public.

Preliminary inquiries are hearings at which a judge decides whether there is enough evidence for an accused person to stand trial.

Evidence heard at preliminary inquiries is bound by a publication ban.

Camille has been in custody since his arrest in early February. His preliminary inquiry is expected to conclude on Nov. 24.