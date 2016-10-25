Premier assists on WHL clubs’ labour-law goal; NDP sees misconduct on minimum-wage exemption

The New Democrat Party fired a slap shot at Christy Clark’s B.C. Liberal Party and WHL owners in B.C. last week, a scathing press release that accuses the two sides of conspiring covertly to bypass labour law.

“The government did it, essentially, in secret and they’ve thrown out the Employment Standards Act, the law, in order to satisfy a small group of employers,” Shane Simpson, NDP spokesperson on jobs, labour and skills, told KTW.

A pending class-action lawsuit filed in Toronto and Calgary on behalf of current and former Canadian Hockey League players seeks millions of dollars in outstanding wages, holiday pay, vacation pay and overtime pay, arguing players were employees and deserve to be compensated as such.

The premier’s cabinet passed an Order of Council on Feb. 16 that renders the Employment Standards Act inapplicable to major-junior players on B.C.’s six WHL teams — Kamloops Blazers, Vancouver Giants, Kelowna Rockets, Kootenay Ice, Prince George Cougars and Victoria Royals.

The order eliminates the teams’ future risk of having to comply with rules on minimum wage, statutory holiday pay and set work hours, meaning the players will remain amateur student-athletes rather than paid professionals.

“We certainly think the government was more than a little hasty when there is a case pending in Ontario on this very matter,” Simpson said. “It’s also concerning that between the owners of the teams, they gave over $200,000 to the Liberals in donations. It’s a decision that was done quietly behind closed doors by the look of it.”

Freedom of Information documents obtained by the Vancouver Sun showed officials from WHL teams in Kamloops, Kelowna, Cranbrook, Prince George, Vancouver and Victoria had been lobbying the government, saying the lawsuit could threaten their existence.

Labour Minister Shirley Bond told the Sun the decision was neither made hastily nor behind closed doors, noting she spoke to sports network TSN at the time, along with WHL families.

“We don’t do a press conference for every single exemption we make,” she told the Sun.

Owners of five of the six B.C. teams have combined to donate more than $200,000 to the Liberals, according to the NDP release, which makes special mention of Giants’ owner Ron Toigo.

Tom Gaglardi is majority owner of the Kamloops Blazers Hockey Club, which has made two donations totalling $2,900 to the B.C. Liberals since 2005, according to Elections BC.

Sandman Hotels, owned by the Gaglardis through the family’s Northland Properties company, has made 27 donations totalling $109,875. Sandman also donated $300 to the NDP.

There is no evidence that points to the donations being given in return for anything.

WHL players are given a monthly stipend of $250, in addition to receiving one year of tuition, textbooks and compulsory fees to a post-secondary institution of their choice for each season played in the league.

Players are also provided with top-of-the-line equipment, coaching and training facilities, along with room and board. Travel costs are also covered.

“If our WHL clubs were required to provide minimum wage in addition to the benefits the players currently receive, the majority of our teams would not be in a position to continue operating,” a WHL press release said.

“Any change to the status of our players as amateur athletes would result in our clubs having to adjust the benefits currently offered to players.”

Simpson wants to see evidence of the WHL teams’ financial struggles, documentation that proves the order was necessary.

“I have no idea what money they have,” Simpson said. “They’re saying, “Exempt us from the law and we’ll be good,’ without having to provide evidence.

“If this is a sector that has a case to make, then let them show the case and show why they should receive an extraordinary exemption.

“And the government hasn’t provided anything to the public saying, ‘Here’s why we had to do this for the viability of the teams.’”

A recent study prepared by Kevin Mongeon, an assistant professor of sport management at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont., placed values on franchises in the WHL and Ontario Hockey League, producing some numbers that suggested the clubs can afford to pay players.

The study was commissioned by lawyers for former junior players in a lawsuit against the CHL, a fact that leaves its credibility in question to many of those siding with the league.

At the top of the list were the Calgary Hitmen, valued at $68.95 million. The Blazers were pegged at $5.39 million, the 12th-most valuable franchise in the WHL.

“Recent reports have grossly overstated WHL club revenues and franchise values,” the WHL press release said. “The majority of WHL clubs either break even or lose money on an annual basis and we commend our WHL clubs for their commitment to preserving the benefits provided to our players despite the challenges they face.”

The governments of Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan and Washington state have also legally exempted players from employment law.

Gaglardi was asked for comment. The Blazers replied by referring KTW to the WHL press release.

“We commend the leadership shown by the government of British Columbia in making the clarification to the regulations and believe it supports our position that Western Hockey League players are not employees, but rather are amateur athletes who receive a world-class player experience at the highest level in the Canadian amateur hockey system,” the release said.

Todd Stone, the province’s transportation minister and B.C. Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, has not yet replied to KTW’s request for comment.

Each of B.C.’s six Western Hockey League teams would fork out approximately $228,000 annually to pay a 24-player roster the province’s $10.85 minimum wage, assuming a 35-hour work week during 25 weeks of the year.

The NDP has pledged to raise minimum wage to $15 per hour over its first term in office, if elected on May 9, 2017.

Simpson was asked if WHL players would receive minimum wage on top of the education compensation they already receive, should the NDP win the provincial election.

“I don’t know how that would work, but we are not going to be a government that easily dismisses or throws out the Employment Standards Act or other laws without justification,” he said. “If they’re deemed to be employees, then, as employees, they should probably get paid.”