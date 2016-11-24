Premier Clark hears call from Kamloops tech industry for more help

Technology leaders in Kamloops asked Premier Christy Clark yesterday for more trained university grads and more access to capital.

Clark met early in the afternoon with a group at iTel Networks, a Kamloops company with plans to grow to 300 employees.

It is located in the former Weyco headquarters in Mission Flats.

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA and Transportation Minister Todd Stone estimated there are 60 to 70 high-tech firms in the region.

“This is really a great example of how tech can thrive anywhere in the province, especially in communities that have a great lifestyle,” the premier told reporters.

Clark said tech companies locally and throughout the province want more talent, access to funding for expansion and ease of bidding on government contracts.

“We came away with some ideas to work on with post-secondary institutions here,” Clark said.

“TRU has been doing a great job, but they’ve made an application for support for more computer engineering and some tech spaces.”

Danny Rink, the entrepreneur who founded iTel, said his message to the premier was around graduating engineers from TRU and increasing the number of computer science grads.

Thompson Rivers University has a one- or two-year engineering transfer program.

It is asking the province to fund about $4 million annually to graduate engineers in computing, software and electrical engineering.

“It’s around talent acquisition for us . . . The tech community here is small and we don’t want to poach,” Rink said. “We need new talent and we’d rather hire here.”

Later in the day, Clark met with Liberal members from throughout the city to rally support before the May election for Stone and Peter Milobar, who was nominated last weekend in Kamloops-North Thompson.

Saying, “we do want that project to go ahead,” Clark said the No. 1 issue in Kamloops is the next phase of expansion at Royal Inland Hospital, now estimated to cost upwards of $400 million.

“I was just down at White Spot an hour ago and everybody’s talking about it,” Clark said.

“We’re working really hard on getting this business case done and how much it could cost.”