Premier warns B.C. Liberals of complacency as election nears

Premier Christy Clark reminded adoring Kamloops B.C. Liberals Thursday her party was not expected to win the 2013 election.

And, she added, neither was Donald Trump expected to defeat Hillary Clinton earlier this month.

“One of the things we know is elections are becoming a little bit unpredictable,” she said to laughs from the crowd of 150 gathered at a rally at Hotel 540 in downtown Kamloops to prepare for next May’s provincial election.

With the Liberals and Clark seemingly cruising toward another election victory, Clark and other Liberals warned about unpredictability and taking the voter for granted.

“People are not going to vote for us because we think we’re good,” she said. “They’re going to vote for us because they think we’re good.”

Clark spent time earlier in the day with local technology leaders at the new iTel building on Mission Flats Road. Her arrival in Kamloops was timed to coincide with the nomination of Kamloops-North Thompson candidate Peter Milobar, who won the three-man race on the weekend.

Milobar, too, warned about complacent voters. He noted about 40 per cent of party members in the riding didn’t bother to vote in the nomination race, despite a get-out-the-vote team for each of the three candidates.

“They spent $10 a month ago and were too busy to come to a nomination meeting,” Milobar said.

While voters may be indifferent, the 150 members who came out Thursday afternoon were enthusiastic for Clark, chanting “four more years, four more years.”

Clark highlighted B.C.’s balanced budget and economy, noting a record 2.4-million people are working in the province and others are arriving from the rest of Canada.

She said those economic attributes allow the province to provide supports for vulnerable people, including a program to allow single parents on welfare to attend school while helping with tuition and day care, and allowing them to collect a cheque for the first year.

The partisan premier also took a shot at NDP Leader John Horgan, who most recently criticized the governing Liberals for the pace of four-laning the Trans-Canada Highway between Kamloops and the Alberta border.

“It’s like the guy who shows up late to help you move and he sits on your couch and drinks beer,” she told the receptive crowd.