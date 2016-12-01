Prince George defeats Kamloops in Movember contest; Mayor Milobar to don Cougars’ jersey

Their Kamloops moustaches raised more than $4,000 for men’s health, but the total isn’t enough to beat the facial hair fundraising prowess of Prince George.

After a month of competition, a Movember competition between the cities of Kamloops and Prince George raised nearly $10,000, with Prince George raising the larger amount of $5,700.

As part of a deal between the two cities, Mayor Peter Milobar must now drop the puck the next time the Prince George Cougars visit Sandman Centre to take on the Kamloops Blazers — while wearing the other city’s jersey.

That will take place on Feb. 19.

“Congratulations to Mayor [Lyn] Hall and the City of Prince George,” Milobar said in a release. “I’m proud of the money and awareness we generated for men’s health and am looking forward to shaving!”

Hall said he appreciates all residents who donated to the cause.

“The real winner in this is Movember,” he said.

Money raised will support research and program development around men’s health issues, including prostate and testicular cancers, and mental health.