Prison time for Kamloops dad who molested daughter

A Kamloops father who molested his pre-teen daughter over a three-year period has been handed a 14-month prison sentence.

The 38-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his daughter, was sentenced on Wednesday by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan, who called his actions “troubling and unusual.”

Court heard the father touched his daughter’s genitals multiple times. On some occasions, he would spank her bare bottom before turning her over and fondling her.

The incidents took place between March 2011 and April 2014, when the girl was between the ages of eight and 12.

The father was busted after his stepson told his girlfriend he had seen something strange. Police began to investigate and the father was arrested.

At that time, the family split up. However, the victim’s mother was in court on Wednesday and wrote a letter to the judge asking for a light sentence. She said the father continues to support the family financially and a lengthy prison sentence would jeopardize his job.

Donegan dismissed that notion.

“Otherwise, every parent who offends against his or her child could make the same argument,” she said.

Court heard the father has been on strict conditions since his arrest. He is prohibited from having contact with either of his two daughters.

He apologized in court.

“I just want to express how sorry I am for what I’ve done, for damaging the relationships that mean the most to me,” he said. “There is no excuse for my actions.”

The Crown had been seeking a prison sentence in the range of 14 to 18 months — the maximum allowed based on how the charge of sexual touching was laid. Defence lawyer Don Campbell recommended a 90-day jail sentence, which is the mandatory minimum, o be served on weekends.

“At the time of these offences, [the father] was a well-regarded member of the community,” Donegan said. “He was a member and volunteer of many groups and clubs in the community.”

Following his prison sentence, the father will spend two years on probation with an order barring him from being alone with anyone under 16 years of age. He was also ordered to surrender a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and register as a sex offender for 10 years.