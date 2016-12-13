Pritchard family given award for farming

The Turner family in Pritchard have been honoured with a Century Farm Award. The award, presented by the provincial government, recognizes the family-run farm for over a century of contribution to the provincial economy and British Columbia’s agricultural history.

The farm has been in the Turner family for more than 100 years and is today run by Harold, Shirley, Cody and Tamara Turner.

When George William (Bill) Turner immigrated to Canada from England, he homesteaded the ranch land and was granted the land in the community east of Kamloops in February 1913. He worked the land with his brother Thomas and his family. After serving in the Second World War, Thomas’ son, John Thomas (Jack) Turner, returned home to Duck Range and purchased the land from his uncle Bill.

Jack formed a partnership with his brother Ted and worked the land until his death in 1976. Jack’s wife Audrey and her family farmed with Ted until his death in 1985. Audrey and her son Harold continued to carry on the Turner family’s ranching tradition.

In 1988, Harold married Shirley. They had two children, Cody and Tamara, both having a keen interest in agriculture. In 1995, they formed the company, Turner Ranch Ltd. Today, Harold and Shirley, along with Cody, raise cattle and grow hay. The Century Farm award program was created in 1994 to mark the centennial of the Ministry of Agriculture.