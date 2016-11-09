Probation follows bizarre actions by accused

A Kamloops man who broke into the home of two sleeping friends and used one of their hands to hit himself in the face will spend the next 18 months on probation.

Anmoul Dhaliwal will also have to pay more than $750 in fines and submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of break-and-enter and two breach charges stemming from a series of incidents last year.

On March 21, 2015, court heard, the 26-year-old broke into an apartment in which two of his friends lived. Both were sleeping in separate bedrooms at the time and one awoke to find Dhaliwal holding his hand and using it to hit himself in the face.

Dhaliwal later stormed into the bedroom of the other man and began yelling at him, eventually using pepper spray on him when the friend threatened to call police.

“They weren’t in the kind of relationship with Mr. Dhaliwal where it was drop in no matter how you get into the apartment,” Crown prosecutor Adrienne Murphy said. “Both these gentlemen were surprised to have Mr. Dhaliwal in their apartment.”

Murphy said the two friends had been distancing themselves from Dhaliwal in the weeks leading up to the incident. Court heard Dhaliwal referenced that while hitting himself with one of the man’s hands.

“Mr. Dhaliwal was saying, ‘You’re saying I’m not your friend anymore and, if you don’t like me, why don’t you hit me?’” Murphy said.

Dhaliwal was arrested six days after the incident and put on conditions requiring him to abstain from drinking.

Murphy said he first breached that condition on June 13, when a passerby outside the Shark Club downtown flagged down a police officer and said a drunk man was about to get behind the wheel of a vehicle. The officer spoke to the man, who was Dhaliwal, and learned he was under court conditions. He was charged with breach.

On Dec. 31, Dhaliwal showed up at another friend’s house and boasted about having choked his girlfriend. Court heard he said her body was in the trunk and wasn’t sure what to do with it. Dhaliwal ended up in a fight and eventually drove home.

Police approached him at his Upper College Heights apartment and asked about his girlfriend.

“He started laughing,” Murphy said. “He appeared to be high on drugs and his breath smelled like liquor.”

Murphy wanted Dhaliwal sent to jail for the bizarre crime spree, but defence lawyer Sheldon Tate pushed for probation.

Tate said Dhaliwal, who has a degree in criminology, plans to go to law school and become a criminal lawyer.

In addition to his probation, Dhaliwal was also barred from possessing firearms for 10 years.