Probation for killing of newborn in Kamloops

A mother who drowned her newborn son in a sink because she had to write a university exam has avoided jail.

Courtney Fawn Saul was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court Wednesday to spend the next two years on probation.

Saul was a 19-year-old Thompson Rivers University student when her baby, George Carlos, was born on Dec. 15, 2011.Court heard Saul gave birth alone in the bathroom of the Kamloops basement suite in which she was living at the time.

“She held the baby for some time, but she had an exam that day,” Crown prosecutor Will Burrows said. “Because she had the exam, she didn’t know what to do. She finally decided she should drown the baby. She did that in the sink and then she went to her exam.”

After the exam, Saul wrapped the baby’s body in a T-shirt and a shower curtain, then placed it in an empty computer box. That box was placed inside a backpack, which Saul then put into the trunk of her car.

Saul would later tell investigators she hoped to bury the baby in her hometown of Lillooet.

The body was discovered by accident three weeks later.

Saul lent her car to an acquaintance, who was then involved in a collision on Seymour Street. Firefighters opened the car’s trunk to cut power as a safety precaution. A police officer noticed a backpack in the trunk and opened it, revealing a computer box with an odd bulge. He opened the box and found the baby’s body.

Saul was later arrested. While in custody, police recorded a conversation she had with her mother.

“During her meeting with her mom, Ms. Saul admits she’d had the baby,” Burrows said. “She said she didn’t know she was pregnant until very late in the pregnancy.”

Saul confessed to police and was charged with infanticide. But, court heard, that charge was stayed a short time later and, in 2015, Saul was charged with second-degree murder.

In August, following a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada earlier this year, Saul’s charges were downgraded back to infanticide.

Saul told police the unexpected pregnancy was the result of a sexual assault. She said she passed out at a party and woke up without her clothes on.

“She believed someone had sexual intercourse with her while she was unconscious,” Burrows said.

Saul and her mother cried in court as the offence was detailed.

Defence lawyer Murray Armstrong noted the sad circumstances.

“This is certainly a tragedy in all senses of the word,” he said. “Ms. Saul had never been in trouble with the law. She was 19 years old, going to school and living alone.”

Armstrong said Saul remains troubled by the events, but is moving forward.

“Nothing is going to change what happened, but certainly now Ms. Saul is not a risk to anybody,” he said. “In terms of punishment, there’s no punishment greater than the guilt and remorse she feels.”

When asked by Kamloops provincial court Judge Len Marchand whether she had anything to say, Saul, who has since moved back to Lillooet, managed six words before crying.

“I know I made a mistake,” she said.

Marchand remarked on Saul’s remorse, but noted the seriousness of her offence.

“It is an abhorrent act and it was inflicted on a vulnerable and completely helpless person,” he said.

But the judge said mitigating factors — including Saul’s lack of a criminal history and the circumstances of how she became pregnant — were powerful.

In addition to her two-year probation term, Saul was also ordered to surrender a sample of her DNA to a national criminal database.