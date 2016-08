Kamloops RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are continuing their joint investigation into a suspicious death at the Super 8 Motel in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the motel at Hugh Allan Drive and Pacific Way on Saturday at about 11:30 am.

Cpl. Cheryl Bush said the female victim has been identified, but her name is not being released as investigators are in the process of notifying family members.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Monday to determine a cause of death.