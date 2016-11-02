Problem panhandler banned from six blocks of downtown Kamloops

A justice of the peace banned a downtown panhandler Wednesday from six blocks of Victoria Street.

James Peters was issued a bylaw ticket for aggressive panhandling by RCMP in the early morning hours of Canada Day. He did not pay the ticket nor show up for two appearances in bylaw court, including Wednesday.

“He’s a huge drain on our resources,” RCMP Cst. Todd Henderson testified in bylaw court.

Henderson testified in front of Justice of the Peace Joan Hughes, who sentenced Peters to the street prohibition.

The city’s lawyer, Kaitlyn Cumming, asked for a six-month ban prohibiting Peters from being in the 100 to 700 blocks of Victoria Street. That penalty is available under B.C.’s Offence Act.

With Peters absent for what was supposed to be his trial in bylaw court, the city proceeded the in his absence rather than asking for an arrest warrant.

The only witness who testified was the Mountie who issued him the ticket. Henderson also testified he reminded Peters recently of the court appearance.

Henderson testified he issued the ticket for aggressive panhandling after witnessing Peters asking a woman for money on Victoria Street, with cowboy hat in hand, and failing to take “no” for an answer.

“He continued to walk after her, asking for money.”

The order by Hughes will allow RCMP to arrest Peters if he is spotted on the six blocks of Victoria Street for the next six months. He can be charged with a breach of a court order.

Henderson said Peters has been arrested and held until sober dozens of times.

“Provincial bylaw tickets have no effect on him. He tells me he drinks 24 beers a day… . He doesn’t have the means to pay.”