Project developing 3-D images of city’s heritage steam engine 2141

IN THE PHOTO: The ARC/K Project CEO and owner Brian Pope supervises the set as crews work to create a 3-D model of the 19th-century 2141 steam locomotive on Thursday, Nov. 3. From left: Photogrammetry supervisor Krista Benson capture images, founder and CEO Brian Pope meters the light bouncing from the reflector which is being adjusted by director of operations Scott Purdy and local production assistant Gordon Warner. Dave Eagles/KTW

When ISIS fighters took control of Palmyra, a UNESCO world heritage site in Syria, earlier this year, they destroyed many of that city’s ancient artifacts. The ARC/K Project, created in 2014, has the goal of creating a digital library to house art and artifacts in danger of destruction, using cameras and software that can create three-dimensional images.

Brian Pope, founder of the ARC/K project — “arch” for archives and the K added to create the image of an ark saving essential parts of the world — said his company gathered together any photographs of the artifacts they could find over an eight-year period and used software to create models he hopes can be used in coming years to restore or rebuild those destroyed by the jihadists. Pope has brought that technology, along with several staff, to Kamloops to do some other creating, using the same software to develop three-dimensional images of the city’s heritage steam engine 2141, of pit houses on the T’kemlups Indian Band land and of some of the artifacts at the Secwepemc Museum and Heritage Gardens and the Kamloops Museum and Archives.

He’s doing it all on his own dime, said Vicci Weller, the film commissioner for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and one of Pope’s friends. The goal is not so much preservation as it is to help the society that keeps the 2141 in working condition to make money from its use in film productions.

Weller said in recent years, CN has not allowed the society to take the train onto the track for filming, citing the number of trains using the track and liability concerns. The last time CN let the society use the train on its track was for the movie Gold in 2013 and, before that, the 2008 TV series Iron Road.

The images ARC/K is creating could be used by digital artists on film productions, Weller said. There’s also the possibility, if the society had a 3-D printer, of creating miniature models it could sell.

Calling himself a Renaissance idiot, Pope said his interest in antiquities and culture began at a young age. Part Apache and Cherokee, he became involved in the Native American movement while in university, working as a student recruiter for Yale and Dartmouth universities. Next came a job at ABC World News This Morning, a low-level starter job that also piqued his interest in the world of entertainment. That was followed by a stint at the Arms Control Association — “a groovy think-tank” that looked at ideas, theories and ways to verify the armed strength of countries.

Entertainment called him back, landing Pope first with a television station in Honolulu and then with George Lucas’s Industrial Light and Magic, when he worked on visual effects for movies including Mercury Rising, Deep Impact, Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace (he helped create the chariot race), Wild Wild West and Planet of the Apes.

In 2011, he created Last Rocket Out Pictures and, in 2015, created Cognition, which he describes as a way to combine “a passion for art, film and technology with a lifelong commitment to philanthropy.” Pope said his Palmyra work came from seeing one too many headlines on the destruction in the Syrian city “and I just had enough.”

“I thought I have to do something. I felt helpless but I had tools for making movies that could help society and that could be more fulfilling,” he said. “I was hoping to use some of what needs to be done in cultural preservation and what’s being done in Hollywood to do something better. The business of cultural heritage and preservation can’t just be left in the hands of academia.”

Pope said his interest in shooting other parts of the area, including on TIB land, stem not only from his First Nations heritage but from the fact the “historical stories about Kamloops and Walhachin areas have captured my heart and imagination.”

He sees their potential as benefiting ARC/K as well, using the works they create to help market it. Weller sees other possibilities that could use the technology of ARC/K with the needs of film production companies. The Macabee fossil lands, for example, are a protected area but which could be used in a virtual way in films.