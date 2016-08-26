Projected enrolment numbers down for Kamloops-Thompson school district

The Kamloops-Thompson school district is expecting fewer students to arrive for class next month than returned from summer vacation last year.

While the number for grades 1 through 7 remains the same as it was on Sept. 30 last year — the date by which school districts must report final enrolment figures to the provincial education ministry — at 7,295 pupils.

The district is projecting 950 full-time kindergarten students this year, down from 989 and 5,302 secondary students, down from 5,647.

The report, which was presented to School District 73 trustees on Monday, notes the projections don’t include new students who might have moved to the district in the summer.

Registration begins for new students at schools on Aug. 30 and continues to Sept. 1. School opens on Sept. 6.