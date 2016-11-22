Property-tax hike of more than three per cent possible for 2017

A tax increase of more than three per cent next year is looking likely unless council wants to cut services, said city CAO David Trawin.

The city is heading into this year’s budget deliberations with a tax increase of about 3.25 per cent to cover cost increases from this year.

In years past, the city’s early property-tax increase estimate has come down by several percentage points over the course of budget debates, but Trawin said this year staff have held the city’s operating budget nearly flat from 2016, with an increase in costs of 0.22 per cent over last year.

Many most of the costs are out of its control.

“If you want to lower the budget, in my opinion what you’re going to be doing now is you’ll have to look at service levels,” Trawin said.

Finance director Kathy Humphrey said this year’s major costs include $565,000 for RCMP wage increases, which are negotiated city input, $813,000 for firefighter pay, which the rest of the province negotiates based on wages set in the Lower Mainland, and $700,000 for CUPE and management wage increases, which were set out in contracts negotiated several years ago.

Increased hydro and natural-gas rates, and $1 million in debt payments for recent city works, will also increase this year’s tax hike.

Mayor Peter Milobar said there may still be some room to decrease the increase, as the city doesn’t yet know exactly how much money it will get from new growth or what it’s 2016 surplus will be.

Council also has yet to make decisions on its list of supplemental budget items, which include proposed projects such as a roof repair at Norbrock Stadium, a boiler replacement at the Brocklehurst outdoor pool, upgrades to the North Shore community policing station and lighting and bleacher upgrades at Sandman Centre required by the Western Hockey League.