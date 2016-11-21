Proportional representation needed in Canada

Editor:

Surely the current situation in the U.S., where almost 50 per cent of the population is angry and mad and the remainder anxious or fearful, provides a compelling argument for the need to change Canada’s voting system to one based on proportional representation.

In the U.S., where they have only two parties, the person winning the presidency must receive approximately 50 per cent of the vote.

Donald Trump and the extremist views he espouses was well-positioned to do just that.

In Canada, with our first past the post multi-party system, the party that forms government often receives only 35 to 40 per cent of the popular vote.

In other words, what is happening down there could more easily happen up here — and don’t think it couldn’t.

In Europe, ultra-right wing parties are increasing their share of the vote in a number of countries.

In Canada, we already see one of our established political parties flirting with ideological, discriminatory (and usually unconstitutional) right-wing polices.

The right to freedom of expression generally means we can’t stop such parties from forming, but we can take steps to ensure such a party, with only a minority of the popular vote, does not get to impose its views on the rest of us.

The best protection against such a scenario is a system of proportional representation, in which parties receive seats according to their share of the popular vote.

To form government, a party or coalition must represent the wishes of more than 50 per cent of the voters.

The views and conduct of Trump are deplorable to the majority of Canadians.

We should change our voting system to ensure such vitriol and hatred (short of becoming the views of the majority) find no room within our nation’s government.

James Gordon

Kamloops