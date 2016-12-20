Protect your Christmas gifts from thieves

Kamloops Mounties are reminding Christmas shoppers to never leave purchases or other valuables inside vehicles, even if it is locked. Instead, for those who have more shopping to do, police advise locking bags inside trunks of vehicles.

In addition, police are warning about packages ordered online being stolen from doorsteps of homes.

To prevent home deliveries from being stolen, police recommend having orders sent to the workplace or to a family member, friend or neighbour who is home during the day to accept delivery.

It’s also a good idea to request a signature as many packages are sent without requiring a signature for delivery.