Province denies claims made by two prisoners in Kamloops

The provincial government has denied the claims of two prisoners at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre who filed unrelated lawsuits against the prison earlier this year.

In October, inmates Derek Timothy Rocco and David Grant Mack filed separate notices of claim in Kamloops provincial court, each seeking $25,000 for disparate reasons.

Rocco claimed to have been the victim of booby traps while behind bars. He said other prisoners set up a greasy trap to make him fall and displayed a newspaper clipping implying he is a rat.

Mack, meanwhile, claimed his three meals a day were not enough to support his workout regimen and six-foot-five, 260-pound frame.

Mack, who is serving a 15-month sentence for attacking another inmate, said he was seeking money to remedy “pain and suffering related to starvation.”

The handwritten lawsuits of Rocco and Mack were filed during the same week of September and appear to be in the same handwriting.

The provincial government has filed identical typed replies to the notices of claim denying all allegations. The province also asked that both claims be dismissed.

Dates for potential settlement conferences have not been set.