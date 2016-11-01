Province starts work on Hwy 5N

The province has started work to prepare for construction of passing lanes on Highway 5N near Darfield.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Todd Stone said pre-construction work is underway to prepare for a new set of passing lanes.

A three-kilometre southbound passing lane will be added while the existing northbound passing lane will be extended by 2.7 kilometres.

The ministry said a contract will be tendered in January, with major work expected to be completed in the fall of 2018.

Construction nearby on passing lanes at Vinsualla is nearly complete. The Vinsulla project includes a 2.2-kilometre northbound passing lane and a pull-out for commercial vehicles.