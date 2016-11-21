Provincial awards tip hat to Kamloops businesses

Six small businesses in Kamloops have been nominated in the 14th annual Small Business BC Awards:

• BJC HVAC Ltd. (Premier’s People’s Choice, Best Community Impact and Best Concept);

• Eagle Eye Gifts (Premier’s People’s Choice, Best Community Impact and Best Concept);

• Everything Organized (Premier’s People’s Choice and Best Employer);

• Rainbow’s Roost (Premier’s People’s Choice and Best Community Impact);

• Tradeopolis Communications/nadimo.com (Best Innovation);

• Wholesale Furniture Brokers (Best Company).

The Small Business BC Awards is the largest small business awards competition in the province. The awards recognize the outstanding achievements of B.C. businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Entrepreneurs can nominate their businesses and the public can nominate their favourite small businesses in any of this year’s 10 categories:

• Premier’s People Choice (presented by the Province of British Columbia(;

• Best Community Impact (presented by Vancity );

• Best Concept (presented by Small Business BC);

• Best Immigrant Entrepreneur (presented by Small Business BC );

• Best International Trade (presented by UPS Canada);

• Best Apprentice Training (presented by ITA and Kwantlen Polytechnic University);

• Best Company (presented by Sage);

• Best Employer (presented by TruShield Insurance);

• Best Innovation (presented by BC Innovation Council);

• Best Marketer (presented by Yellow Pages)

Nominations and voting close on Nov. 30. Recipients of awards are recognized with the Premier’s Prize in the amount of $1,500 cash. The winners are also offered a one-year all-access pass to Small Business BC education, resources and experts, and one-on-one business mentorship opportunities with notable advisors from the award sponsors.

Nominated business owners are tasked with gaining as many votes as possible through social media, word of mouth, e-mail or any other means by the Nov. 30 deadline to advance to the Top 10 in each category. The Top 10 finalists will be announced on Dec. 12.

The winners of each category will be announced at the Small Business BC Awards ceremony on Feb. 23 at the Pan Pacific Vancouver Hotel.

For more information on the Small Business BC Awards, go online to sbbcawards.ca.