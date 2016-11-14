Public budget meeting set for Sandman Centre Tuesday night

Kamloops’ first budget meeting of the year could be busier than in recent years, as residents backing an outdoor ice rink look to drum up support.

James Gordon, an organizer with the Kamloops Outdoor Ice Skating Association, said the group plans to take its pitch for a refrigerated outdoor rink to councillors Tuesday night (Nov. 15) at Sandman Centre.

“We’re trying to get as many people as we can who support the idea to show,” Gordon said. ”We’ve got some pictures we want to show the councillors and just have some conversations with them.”

The group, also led by former councillor and Kamloops-South Thompson NDP candidate Nancy Bepple and former NHLer Steve Gainey, doesn’t have a concrete location pinned down. That would require help from the city, Gordon said, but the group wants it to be centrally located.

It also envisions the ice as being free to use, with separate spaces for pick-up hockey games and skating. It’s not the first time in recent years a refrigerated rink has been up for discussion at budget time. In 2014, parks staff asked council for $20,000 to conduct a feasibility study for an artificial ice rink, but councillors declined to fund the project.

“I just think there was not enough support,” Gordon said, noting he is hoping those interested in a rink can follow the lead of Kamloops’ pickleball and rugby players, who have successfully petitioned the city for new courts and other improvements.

So far, the group has hosted a ball hockey day at Riverside Park with Kamloops Blazers and Kamloops Storm players and has launched an email petition to city hall.

Gordon said city staffers are enthused about revisiting the plan, so it’s councillors who will still need to be convinced.

If members of the Kamloops Outdoor Ice Skating Association attend Tuesday night’s public budget meeting, it could provide a big boost to turnout. Last year, the city’s first meetings brought out a handful of residents who were outnumbered by the staffers and councillors on hand.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m.