Puhallo expected to announce bid for B.C. Liberal Kamloops-North Thompson nomination

Steven Puhallo has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. on Friday, where it is expected he will announce he is seeking the B.C. Liberal nomination in Kamloops-North Thompson.

Puhallo, executive director of the North Shore Business Improvement Association and B.C. Liberal Kamloops-North Thompson riding association president, will make an announcement one day after sitting riding MLA and Health Minister Terry Lake confirmed he will not be seeking re-election in the May 9, 2017, election.

Mayor Peter Milobar told KTW he is “seriously” considering taking a run for the nomination, but will first speak to family before making a decision.