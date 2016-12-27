Puhallo laying groundwork for pro bull riding event in 2017

After getting bucked by the Kamloops Liberals, Steven Puhallo is turning his attention to bulls.

The executive director of the North Shore Business Improvement Association, who was a candidate for the Liberal MLA nomination in Kamloops-North Thompson earlier this year, is heading a group looking to bring a professional bull-riding competition to the Kamloops area next summer.

“I had another project in mind that didn’t work out, so I have a lot more free time on my hands,” Puhallo said, seemingly referring to the nomination.

“This was one of those projects on the shelf that, when there was time, I’d get around to.”

While the competition is purely conceptual at this point — it doesn’t yet have an official name — the Kamloops resident said his group has a July date in mind for the first of what would be an annual professional stop.

Organizers have done the market research and know there’s demand for the sort of show they’d like to put on, which they hope would also include a country music concert.

“One of the biggest things we’ve found is there’s not a lot of professional agrisport still happening in Kamloops,” Puhallo said. “You have a lot of community-level agrisport — roping, team penning, rough stock practise — but not established, professional-level agrisport.

“Kamloops used to be really well-known for that.”

Puhallo is also the president of the Farm Kids Fund, which annually hosts the New Year’s Eve Bullarama fundraiser at the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere.

Entering its fifth incarnation later this month, the Bullarama regularly sells out the 1,000-person venue, raising money for the Farm Kids Fund bursary — an annual award given to a farm kid in School District 73 pursuing further studies — and bringing professional riders from across Canada, the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Australia to Kamloops’ nearby municipality.

Puhallo’s July event would be similar in many regards — he feels it would be a big draw for area spectators.

It would be a professional event sanctioned by Bull Riders Canada and it would feature local stock, with Westsyde’s S and E Bucking Bulls providing the bovine athletes.

But, before any of it can take place, organizers need to find a venue and a host of sponsors — all before the Bull-Riders-Canada-imposed deadline of March.

“We don’t know if we’ll be able to get one up and going for this summer, but we do want to bring something back to Kamloops because the market is here, the interest is here and we hope to see the support here,” Puhallo said.

“The cool thing about Bull Riders Canada is Bull Riders Canada is to Professional Bull Riders what AAA baseball is to the major leagues.

“We’ve seen the up-and-comers come through, as well as the people who this is their level of competition.”

The organizing committee is expected to begin working in earnest in January. Anyone interested in becoming involved can contact Puhallo by email at puhallo@gmail.com.