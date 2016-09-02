Puhallo makes it official: He will seek B.C. Liberal nomination

The head of Kamloops’ North Shore Business Improvement Association is the first out of the gate in the race to replace Terry Lake as the B.C. Liberal candidate in Kamloops-North Thompson in the 2017 election.

Flanked by former Liberal MLAs Kevin Krueger and Claude Richmond, Steven Puhallo announced on Friday he will be stepping down from his post as constituency association president to seek the party’s nomination.

The provincial election is set for May 9, 2017.

Puhallo said he hopes to see a candidate selected in the riding before the Liberals hold their pre-election convention on Nov. 4.

“I grew up on the banks of the North Thompson, my family’s five generations in this riding and there’s even a street named after us, Puhallo Drive in Westsyde,” Puhallo said.

“I come from a family of cattle ranchers and farmers I have a strong network of support throughout the North Thompson region.”

Puhallo said becoming an MLA has been a longtime goal dating back to his younger days as a political staffer, when he served as Krueger’s executive assistant during the Kamloops-South Thompson’s days as party whip.

“Stephen was very diplomatic helping me manage all the issues in caucus, very very trustworthy and very hard-working,” Krueger said. “He grew up in this valley and knows it well. He’s a terrific guy and I’d vouch for him any time.”

Puhallo may have some competition in his bid to replace Lake, who served two terms as MLA and is the current Minister of Health. Mayor Peter Milobar is also considering a run for the nomination and told KTW Thursday he plans to make a decision in short order.

Asked about his potential competition, Puhallo said he plans to draw on the expertise of Richmond, who won a contested nomination before becoming MLA.

“As for anyone entering the race for nomination, my biggest priority is to go out to the membership, sign up new members, talk to the members that we currently have and convince them I’m the best person to take the banner into the 2017 election,” Puhallo said.

Krueger said he sees both Puhallo and Milobar as heavyweight candidates who would serve the party well.

“Of course, Steven’s the first out of the gate and I wasn’t going to say no when he called,” Krueger said.