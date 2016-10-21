Q: Why was the crosswalk on 10th Street and Halston Avenue removed?

A: For most of its estimated 15-year lifespan, the crosswalk at 10th Street hasn’t led much of anywhere. The car dealership on the north side of the road only dates back about four years. Before that, the zebra strips across the road led to a vacant lot. But, though the development has given pedestrians a destination, assistant city transportation engineer Liam Baker said there are not enough feet hitting the paint at 10th Street to make it worth the cost.

While the crosswalk leads to the dealership, there is no sidewalk connecting it to other businesses to the west, and an on-ramp to Eighth Street blocking progress to the east.

“There were really very, very few people that used it,” Baker said, noting one count saw only one person cross over several hours.

Baker said the city had initially considered upgrading the crosswalk with pedestrian-controlled lights, which it wants to phase in at all four-lane crossings that do not have traffic lights. But, when it went in for a close look, Baker said several obvious issues popped up.

“There’s no sidewalk there or anything,” he said.

Were the city to add a sidewalk and lights, it would likely cost more than $120,000. Baker said the city spoke to the dealership and its internal transportation committee and decided it would be better to remove the crosswalk and direct pedestrians to crossings at Eighth Street and 12th Street.

“When there’s such a limited use and there are safer crossings nearby and we are looking at an expensive buildout to upgrade it to our standard, we didn’t think it was worth it,” he said