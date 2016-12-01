Q: Why is there no gate at the rail crossing on Lorne Street?

Q: Why is there no gate at the rail crossing on Lorne...

A: The rail crossing that cuts across Lorne Street near Pioneer Park is indeed without gates. However, CN said the warning system in place — flashing lights — complies with standards set out by Transport Canada. CN media relations also said the rail line typically sees one train per day with a track speed of 10 m.p.h.

Transport Canada media-relations spokesman Daniel Savoie responded by noting safeguards required at each crossing — public and private — are outlined in Transport Canada’s Grade Crossing Standards, which can be read online at tc.gc.ca/eng/railsafety/railsafety-333.htm.

In that document is the warning system specification section, which details the various scenarios that call for a myriad of different security precautions.

Do you have a query? Email editor@kamloopsthisweek.com.