Q&A: ‘My relationship with the earth is my motivation’

I recently spoke with emerging artist Deanna Kolbinson. She has an intelligent inquisitive mind that pushes her to explore many different styles and mediums in her artwork. Like many artists, Kolbinson is modest about her paintings and achieves beautiful results in many different ways. Her paintings are bold, subtle and unique all at the same time. She always surprises the viewer with what is coming next.

The following is an interview with the visual artist:

Karla Pearce: What is your background and artistic medium?

Deanna Kolbinson: I had been involved in the commercial arts since the 1980s, designing everything from logos and beer labels to theatre posters and album covers, so the move to what I consider recreational painting was inevitable. I work mostly in oils and graphite but also recently began experimenting in acrylic and watercolour.

KP: When did you know you were going to become an artist?

DK: I don’t consider myself an artist. To me, that is a title I have not yet earned. I haven’t starved enough (so to speak). I am flattered people are intrigued enough to purchase my work, but in a field with so much history and prominence, I’ll be a mere apprentice for years to come. However, it’s something I’ve loved as far back as I can remember.

KP: What led you to and kept you on your creative path?

DK: My eldest brother, whom I greatly admired, loved to draw so in an effort to emulate him, I took to pencil and paper. My supportive family has always encouraged me. My husband Thor puts up with my idiosyncrasies, the oil smells, takes care not to bump into wet paintings, tops up the art supply kitty when it’s low and still manages to smile. So it’s really been an easy road so far.

KP: Describe your creative process.

DK: I don’t have a studio. I’ve tried, but I’m most comfortable in my living room and some kind of background noise is a must.

KP: What motivates you to create?

DK: I believe there is an artist in everyone of aboriginal descent. You look around and see all these wonderful pieces of art done by indigenous Canadians. Certainly our heritage is closer to earth and even though mine has been obscured by a couple of urbanized generations, I feel my relationship with the earth is my motivation.

KP: What or who inspires you most?

DK: Every time I leave my apartment I’m inspired by something this wonderful city of Kamloops throws at me, whether it’s someone’s junk at a yard sale or a boutique’s fine window display. There’s always food for our creative minds and this city makes it easy when brush hits canvas.

KP: What is the most difficult thing about creating/doing your work?

DK: My own self-criticism. Most of my canvases end up in the dumpster.

KP: What is the best thing about creating your work?

DK: When I’m done a piece, there is a relative sense of satisfaction, but it really doesn’t sink in until I see the look on someone else’s face. Even then, I can be left troubled. I’m quite self-conscious so it’s almost like a sense of relief when someone likes what I’ve done.

KP: What is the worst/best moment in your career as an artist?

DK: I’ve been doing portraits for many years and have often been asked to capture deceased loved ones including people, horses, dogs and cats. These commissions have attributed to some of the best feelings I have experienced — and some of the worst.

KP: What are you working on now?

DK: I have been experimenting with a mix of realism and native art in my series called “Integrated,” a study of cultural harmonization.

KP: What are your future plans/goals?

DK: I am in a perpetual stage of learning so the larger picture is something I’m not currently in touch with. Naturally my goal is to inspire emotion in my works and, if I can continue to get satisfaction from that, maybe I’ve reached my goal?

KP: Do you have any advice or words of wisdom you would like to share for the next generation of artists?

DK: Creativity can easily be lost in this fast-paced world, so it’s important to remind our new generation beauty exists everywhere and, if you can duplicate it in a way, with any medium and still retain some of that beauty, well you’ve done it.

For more information about Deanna Kolbinson, visit her on Thursdays at the Downtown Kamloops Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or find her on Facebook by searching Deanna Kolbinson artwork.