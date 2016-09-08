Q&A with fibre artist Lynne Underwood

Fibre art has gained popularity recently as artists are more empowered to explore, expand and combine different mediums to create one-of-a-kind beautiful pieces of artwork. These amazing art objects often take a lifetime of accumulated experience and knowledge to create.

Kamloops artist Lynn Underwood has done just that. Through years of hard work and trial and error, she has combined several different techniques and mediums, creating vibrant fibre art like no other. Her work reflects not only the stunning landscapes we live in, but also her beautiful personality. The following is an interview with Lynne Underwood:

Karla Pearce: How did you get your start in art?

Lynne Underwood: Art has always been an important part of my life. My parents encouraged creativity and I sewed clothes and did woodwork as a teenager.

After raising four children, I took a 20-year hiatus from sewing and explored needlework, stained glass, acrylic painting and constructing barn wood garden/Christmas outdoor décor. A few years ago I was introduced to quilting and now combine sewing and painting into fibre art.

KP: Describe your creative process.

LU: My creative process begins whenever I go for a walk on a trail or see a breathtaking vista on a drive. iPhone high-res photos are inputted into Photoshop, where they are edited. From there, I paint the design and let it lead me as it develops. All projects start with ready-to-dye (paint) white batik. After painting, I appliqué design elements (hand painted on silk) on the background, then embellish/quilt with thread work and further painting.

KP: What inspires you most?

LU: I am excited by both colours and textures. The play of sunlight on leaves, the beauty in a rough piece of bark and on and on. I find the simplest elements inspire creativity.

KP: What are the best and worst parts of your creative process?

LU: One of the best things about creating my fibre art is seeing it come to life. Each stage is rewarding on its own and, when the piece is finished, it is incredibly satisfying. A difficult aspect of the process is discarding ideas that do not enhance the emerging project and knowing where to redirect.

KP: What are you currently working on?

LU: At the moment, I am focusing on scenes that encompass light play on leaves and trees. The process of discovery is exciting and fulfilling and each day brings new possibilities.

Lynne Underwood’s work is on display at the Thursday Artisan Market on Victoria Street in front of the Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more, email marylynne1212@yahoo.com.