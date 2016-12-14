Questions about new Cache Creek landfill remain

With the Cache Creek Landfill set to close on Thursday, there remains little clarity on when a proposed extension may open at the site roughly five kilometres south of the town centre.

The final hurdle to the development of the village’s multi-million dollar project remains an operational certificate from the provincial government.

It needs to be obtained before Belkorp Environmental Services, the company developing the new facility, can complete construction and market the site.

“There’s no news, really,” said Cache Creek Mayor and Thompson-Nicola Regional District chair John Ranta, noting Belkorp’s vice-president of corporate development, Russ Black, phones the Ministry of Environment on a weekly basis for updates.

“The latest word is, we’re almost expecting it any day now,” Ranta said. “We’re just keeping our fingers crossed that they’ll issue it sooner rather than later. It would be a great Christmas gift.”

Black did not return a call from KTW for comment.

The expansion of the landfill site includes about 60 hectares of property, but at full build out would only utilize half that space. It would extend the landfill’s life by as much as 25 years.

When Belkorp attended a meeting of the TNRD board of directors in February, Black said the project was 25th on the Ministry of Environment’s list of projects awaiting approval.

It has since moved up the queue significantly.

In July, Ranta received from the ministry a notice of intention to issue an operational certificate.

“The fact that they issued the intention letter to issue an operational certificate is significant,” he said. “That means the staff are actively working on the details of the operational certificate and we’re optimistic it will be issued before the end of the year.”

In the meantime, Wastech Services, the operator of the landfill and a subsidiary of Belkorp, has elected to close the facility as of Thursday, two weeks ahead of the original closing date of Dec. 31.

The site opened in 1989.

Once the operational certificate has been obtained, an appeal process could further delay the extension’s approval.

Along with construction timelines, Ranta said a mid- to late-summer opening would be the best-case scenario.

The landfill is big business in Cache Creek and delays in the approval process have created a difficult situation for the landfill’s employees, all of whom will be without work, or any clarity on when they may be able to return to work, heading into Christmas. At one time, the landfill and associated operations employed roughly 120 people, many of whom lived in the 1,000-person village.

“Obviously, all the employees, except for a handful, have now been laid off at Wastech,” Ranta said. “Some of them will be looking for other work, others will be waiting in anticipation of the new landfill opening.

“It has had a negative impact, not having a seamless transition from the existing landfill to the new landfill.”

In the meantime

In an effort to ensure area residents continue to have a facility for solid-waste disposal regardless of the status of the landfill, the TNRD will be taking over the operation of the nearby transfer station in the interim.

The transfer station was originally set to open under TNRD control on Jan. 1, but that date has been moved to tomorrow to align with the early closure of the landfill. The services and list of accepted materials will be unchanged for the transfer station.

Disposal fees will be implemented beginning Jan. 1, with household garbage to be charged at $1 per bag and $10 for a standard-sized truck load.

Construction and demolition waste will be charged at rates starting at $30 for a truck load and users are asked to contact the transfer station in advance.

Disposal fees are only payable via pre-paid punch cards called Eco-Cards or by charge account for commercial users.

To purchase an Eco-Card, visit the following retailers:

• Village of Cache Creek, 1389 Quartz Rd.;

• Shell Gas Station, 1290 Trans-Canada Hwy., Cache Creek;

• Husky Gas Station, 959 Trans-Canada Hwy., Cache Creek;

• Village of Ashcroft, 601 Bancroft St., Ashcroft;

• Esso Gas Station, 2475 Cornwall Rd., Ashcroft;

• Safety Mart Foods, 105 Railway Ave., Ashcroft.