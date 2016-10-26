Quilchena campground, marina to get TNRD nod?

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is expected to hold a public hearing Thursday to consider the development of a campground and marina on an eight-hectare portion of Quilchena Ranch, roughly 15 kilometres northeast of Merritt.

The property, which needs to be rezoned by the TNRD board of directors before the project can move forward, is located across Highway 5A from the Quilchena Golf Course, on the eastern shore of Nicola Lake.

In her report to the board, TNRD director of development services Regina Sadilkova recommended public-hearing input be considered and, if no amendments are proposed, that the zoning amendment bylaw enabling the project be read a third time for approval.

The applicant — the Douglas Lake Cattle Company and DS Cunliffe Engineering Services — is proposing the creation of an RV campground on lakeshore land currently used as a hayfield.

In 2002, the TNRD approved a maximum of 100 campsites as part of the Quilchena Legacy Project.

There are 26 sites in an existing campground beside the nine-hole Quilchena golf course. Preliminary plans for the new project are for a 40-site campground, but up to 74 sites could be developed.

Meanwhile, the proposed marina would be built on lands formerly leased to the Kamloops Sailing Association and developed for the 1993 Canada Summer Games.

The applicant intends to build a marina clubhouse and restaurant. An existing boat-storage area remains, but the old dock has been removed.

The proposed marina would include a new dock with 25 boat slips, along with a commercial dock. It would not include the storage or sale of marine fuel.

Sadilkova’s report said TNRD staff recommended approval of the project on the basis it preserves and increases productivity of agricultural lands and local food production, will allow a high-production cattle ranch to diversity operations and because economic-development policy generally supports tourist-oriented developments.

The re-development of the eight-hectare property was previously forwarded by the TNRD to the Agricultural Land Commission, where it was supported if the ranch would exchange less-productive lakefront property for another more productive area in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The TNRD has previously approved a number of developments for Quilchena Ranch, which has been operating for 100 years and includes a general store, hotel, full-service guest ranch and two golf courses.

Shooting for more room

The Heffley Creek Rifle, Shotgun and Handgun Club has its sights set on expanding the range that has been its home for more than 30 years.

The TNRD is expected to hold a public hearing at its board of directors meeting Thursday to consider a proposed expansion of the sport shooting range north of Kamloops.

The club has a number of plans for the expansion, including the addition of permanent structures that will serve as a clubhouse and a caretaker dwelling.

It will also establish a short-term dry camping area, which will be limited to member use during occasional weekend events.

The expansion would have to occur within a 1.5-hectare lease area.

The Heffley Creek Gun Club was registered as a society in 1983, but was used informally as a gun range previously.

It offers a range of shooting experiences.