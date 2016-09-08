Race to the Sun cycling event returning soon

The Interior Grasslands Cycling Club is staging the Race to the Sun on Sept. 18.

The prize purse has been raised to $3,000, with three groups of riders — leisure, intermediate and elite — set to brave the 34.2-kilometre hill climb from Heffley Creek to Sun Peaks Resort.

Registration costs $25. Those without a Cycling B.C. membership can participate, but must sign a waiver and pay an extra $10. Pre-register online at ccnbikes.com/#!events/race-sun.

There will be a luncheon after the race at Cahilty Creek Restaurant.

For more information, call Peter Bartel at 250-372-8343.