Racers impress in Salmon Arm

A pair of River City Racers legged out provincial qualifying times in Salmon Arm on the weekend, hitting the marks at a short-track speedskating interclub meet in the nearby locale.

Eleven-year-old Sophia Pankratz and nine-year-old John Hill grabbed their provincial standards.

Pankratz finished second in Division 4, setting personal-best times in four events and hitting the provincial standard in the 1,200-metre with a 22-second personal best.

Hill set PBs in the 500m and 1,500m and is ranked first in the 500m interclub challenge for his age group. His provincial standard also came in the 1,200m.

Calvin Forbes, Summer Bogetti-Smith and Jason Hill also represented the Racers on the weekend, picking up strong results.

The next competition for the skaters will be a December interclub event in Kelowna.

The Racers will be represented by the Spence sibling this weekend in Calgary, Nov. 25 through Nov. 27.

Victoria, Josie, Sara and Eric Spence will race in the Olympic-Style CanAm long-track competition, providing an opportunity to race against internationally-ranked athletes.