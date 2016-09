Sun Peaks will be home to The North Face Dirty Feet trail race on the weekend.

The Mountain 50km and the relay course will be a clover leaf design and can be raced as an individual or in teams on Saturday.

On Sunday, The North Face Dirty Feet Mountain Run will be taking to the trails. There will be a 21-kilometre mountain half and an 11km race, in addition to the 5km run/walk and kids race.

The mountain resort will also be home to the Reebok Spartan Races later this month.