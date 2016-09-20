Racing inspired — Solomon using Spartan Race to honour mom

For Alanna Solomon, the Reebok Spartan Race is about more than testing her mettle.

It’s about feeling less alone.

Solomon, whose mother, Rhoda, was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis in 2000, will run in her first Spartan Race on Sunday at Sun Peaks Resort as a member of Team Muck MS B.C.

The run, like the MS Walks she did before it, is as much about Solomon finding support for herself as it is about raising funds and awareness for the disease that has afflicted her mom for more than 15 years.

“She was diagnosed when I was really young, so I went my whole life with her having this disease,” the 21-year-old told KTW.

“We never really talked about it. We didn’t acknowledge it. It was something we just sort of lived with, just me and her.”

Spartan races include a variety of obstacles staggered throughout courses of varying lengths. Sun Peaks will also host the Spartan Beast race (roughly 20km) and the Spartan Ultra Beast race (roughly 42km) on Saturday.

Solomon, now a Kamloops resident, will be running the five-kilometre, 15-obstacle Spartan Sprint.

While Rhoda won’t be there to see competitors jumping through flames, climbing walls and crawling through the mud — the 50-year-old is currently in the hospital in Williams Lake — Alanna said her mother gains strength from her daughter’s endeavours.

“I started just because I thought that it was a pretty cool idea,” Alanna said, recalling her first MS Walk.

“Once I showed up and once I shared my experience with my mom, I guess her reaction inspired me to keep going because she was actually really happy that I had done something like that and it was all for her. I made her happy and it made me really happy to see her happy. I’m going to keep doing it because she deserves it.”

Alanna said the end goal is for Rhoda to be moved to Kamloops, as soon as space in assisted living becomes available for her.

She hopes to not only inspire her mother with her race at Sun Peaks, but to help those out there affected by MS who feel alone, as she was did.

“They’re not alone,” she said. “I was just scared of it, I guess. I didn’t understand it, so it was kind of scary to me.

“There are so many people that have to live with it and so many people whose families are affected by it. I would say reach out because it helped me so much. I have a way better understanding and I can help my mom so much better now, rather than just being so confused by this disease.”

For more information about the races, go online to sunpeaksresort.com/spartan.