Radio Edit: Young’s $6M digital music venture a dud

In 2011, Canadian musical legend Neil Young took up a crusade.

Young is rather well known for his advocacy of social and political causes, but this cause was for digital music. He founded Ponomusic in an effort to bring higher standards and quality to digital music. Young claimed digital music was recorded at too low of a bit-rate and frequency.

Digital players were unable to bring the quality of CDs to a digital platform, so Young wanted to raise the quality of that music. His idea was a new digital audio player, one that would play higher quality digital music and bring sonic excellence to the mp3 format. Thus was launched the PonoPlayer, or Pono for short.

In 2015, Young raised $6 million for the PonoPlayer, much more than he needed, and prototypes began appearing. The Pono would sell for $400 and promised higher fidelity.

Today, the buzz around the Pono is all but gone. Ponomusic.com is strangely devoid of a music download store. Not even Neil Young’s music is available for download right now. It’s looking more and more like Neil Young has become the modern-day equivalent of a snake oil salesman.

What happened? Well, a combination of reasons have doomed the Pono.

First of all, the science behind Young’s claims about digital music doesn’t hold up. Young claimed CD-quality digital music, which is recorded at 44.1 kHz and 16-bit sampling, is poor quality for headphone listening. The Ponoplayer would play an even more rigorous standard of 192 kHz and 24-bit. Pono claimed this format contained six times more information than a CD ripped file. But audio science says the human ear simply can’t tell the difference between these two formats.

In fact, in an article published in the Journal of Audio Engineering Society, a double-blind test was done with “serious audiophiles,” which found even the most discriminating ears couldn’t tell the difference between a ripped CD file and a high-quality audio file.

In addition, tech writer David Pogue did a similar test for Yahoo, showing in a YouTube video that average listeners couldn’t tell the difference between audio from an iPod and audio from a Pono. In fact, more listeners picked the iPod as superior to the Pono.

Pogue also pointed out the Pono’s price of $400 was much more than an iPod of the same size and the Pono had a smaller storage capacity — 64 gigabytes — compared to similar iPods. The touch screen on the ungainly triangular Pono broke easily. And because the high resolution of the files on Pono took up to 24 times as much space, you had much less music taking up a lot more space for an audio quality that just couldn’t be heard by the majority of human beings.

Itunes, in general, doesn’t offer audio below CD-quality standards. In fact, most audio in digital formats is at least 128 kHz and 16 bits which is well above CD quality. And CD quality is already a very good quality file.

So, what Pono offers is a high-quality audio experience that literally almost no one can hear. Ponomusic.com claims its music catalogue is “temporarily offline while we move to a new partner.” We’ll have to wait and see if anyone will buy into Young’s travelling snake oil show in the future.

